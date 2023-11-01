'Cash-for-query' row: BJP MP Dubey refuses to comment on Moitra citing parliamentary norms

Asked by reporters about the Moitra case and her allegations over phone surveillance, Dubey told reporters, “Please forgive me, she (Mahua Moitra) has to appear before the ethics committee tomorrow (November 2) and there are some rules of Parliament. I am bound by those rules and regulations, I have taken an oath. I won't say anything about it.” Dubey is the BJP's in-charge for Shivpuri Assembly constituency.