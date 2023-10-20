Cash for scam: 'Affidavit' spirals Moitra into controversy; here's a list of major allegations

The ‘Cash for query’ scam case has boiled down to untasteful politics with businessmen Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of Hiranandani Group, filing an affidavit against Mahua Moitra, alleging that he had given gifts to her in exchange for raising questions in Parliament about the Adani Group.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, in response, has expressed ‘shock’ and refuted all claims made in the ‘affidavit’ as a ‘joke’, saying it was drafted by "some half-wit in the PMO" who also "doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT Cell".

"I have neither time nor interest to feed a Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi," she further said on X.