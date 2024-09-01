CBFC yet to certify Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency', says will 'keep sentiments in mind': Report

Kanagana Ranaut-starrer Emergency, the film she has compared with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, is set to release on September 6. However, it is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.
There have been calls of not permitting the film's release from members of the Sikh community. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has written to the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calling for a ban on the film, as per a report by India Today.
Amid the controversy, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Satyapal Jain has said that the CBFC is going to consider the sentiments of all communities while awarding certification to the movie based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Indian Express has cited sources to report that given the sensitivity of the issue, the certification “can and may take more time”. This indicates that the certification may not happen by the time the release date arrives.
A government official in the know told the publication, “We have nothing to do with the film’s release date. That has been announced beforehand, before grant of certification.”
Jain was the advocate for the Union Government who appeared on Saturday before the Punjab and Haryana High Court which was listening to a plea filed by some residents of Mohali against granting certification to the film.
Jain told the publication, "We want to assure everyone that while taking the final decision, we will keep the sentiments of all communities in mind, including the Sikh community. All suggestions and representations are welcome. We are open to that."
His comments are the first time the Union Government has made its position clear on the film.
On August 30, Ranaut shared a video on social media platform X where she claimed that despite being cleared by the CBFC, Emergency is not being certified because members of the Board are getting "threats".
The actor had herself received threats earlier on social media regarding the film. She had then flagged a video of the same to police officials of Maharashtra Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
Published 01 September 2024, 06:49 IST