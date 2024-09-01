CBFC yet to certify Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency', says will 'keep sentiments in mind': Report

Kanagana Ranaut-starrer Emergency, the film she has compared with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, is set to release on September 6. However, it is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

There have been calls of not permitting the film's release from members of the Sikh community. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has written to the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calling for a ban on the film, as per a report by India Today.

Amid the controversy, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Satyapal Jain has said that the CBFC is going to consider the sentiments of all communities while awarding certification to the movie based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Indian Express has cited sources to report that given the sensitivity of the issue, the certification “can and may take more time”. This indicates that the certification may not happen by the time the release date arrives.