Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese workers' visa corruption case

The agency has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 12:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 12:04 IST
India NewsCBIKarti Chidambaramcorruption cases

Follow us on :

Follow Us