'CBI should be like Caesar's wife, above suspicion,' Supreme Court rebukes probe agency over Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has severely rebuked the CBI over the need and timing of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case, saying like Ceaser's wife, the premier investigating agency, must be above board and dispel the notion of being a caged parrot.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan felt the CBI's arrest of Kejriwal on June 26 just after his bail in the money laundering case raised more questions than it sought to answer.

"In a functional democracy governed by the rule of law, perception matters. Like Caesar’s wife, an investigating agency must be above board. Not so long ago, this court had castigated the CBI comparing it to a caged parrot. It is imperative that CBI dispel the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot," he said.