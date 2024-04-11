JOIN US
Homeindia

CBI takes custody of BRS MLA K Kavitha in excise policy case

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 08:28 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took custody of BRS MLA K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency on Wednesday had told a court that it had questioned Kavitha in Tihar central jail.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam on March 15.

Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The ED had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

More to follow...

(Published 11 April 2024, 08:28 IST)
India NewsCBIIndian PoliticsBRSK Kavitha

