CBSE opposes uniform curriculum, says multiplicity of curricula 'desirable'

The CBSE also stated the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has been notified as the academic authority for preparing the framework of national curriculum under Section 7(6) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The state government has also notified the state agency/institutes in schools education such as State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) States Institutes of Education (SIEs) for the purpose of preparing framework of appropriate curriculum under the Act.

"NCERT prepares model syllabus and text books for school education which is in concurrent list, therefore, States and UTs have freedom to either adopt or adapt NCERT text books," it said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education adopts NCERT's syllabi and prescribes NCERT's textbooks for schools affiliated to it.

The NCERT, for its part, develops National Curriculum Framework based on the recommendations given by the National Policy on Education. It also develops model syllabi and text books on school subject across different stages of schooling keeping in view the core concerns like inclusive education, gender concerns, value education etc, it stated.

The plea by Upadhyay claimed different syllabus in states is the biggest barrier in expounding the Constitution to meet the goals of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 38, 39, 46 and Preamble of the Constitution.

"Common syllabus and curriculum in mother language would enable every student to be placed on a level playing field for challenges of future, meaningfully contribute in achieving the great golden goals of Preamble ie, fraternity, dignity, unity and integrity of nation," it said.

The plea claimed, "The bitter truth is that school mafias don't want One Nation-One Education Board, coaching mafias don't want One Nation-One Syllabus and book mafias don't want NCERT books in all schools. That's why uniform education system up to 12th standard has not been implemented yet."

It pointed out syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE and state board is totally different, thus, students don't get equal opportunity in spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution, even though syllabus and curriculum is common for all entrance examinations viz JEE, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT etc.