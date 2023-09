There are hardly a few days to go for the Special Session of the Parliament. The five-day session will begin on 18th September. The agenda of the session had been under the covers, but the government has finally released the agenda of the session. The CEC Bill made it to the list while other anticipated hot topics such as India/Bharath row did not. Deccan Herald's Amrita Madhukalya answers some questions about the CEC Bill in this video.