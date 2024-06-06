CEC Rajiv Kumar, ECs meet President Murmu to submit names of new Lok Sabha members

New Delhi: A day after President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha following a recommendation from the Union Cabinet, the Election Commission on Thursday submitted the notification containing the names of the newly elected MPs to her.

Murmu signed the order dissolving the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and it read, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub–clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby dissolve the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

With the completion of the polls, the Election Commission also lifted the Model Code of Conduct except in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Setting stage for the process for the constitution of the new Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu called on the President and submitted a copy of the notification issued by the poll body in terms of Section 73 of the Representative of People Act 1951, containing the names of elected members to the House of People, following General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.