Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Census 2027 to log stay duration, migration causes: Ministry of Home Affairs

According to the circular, an enumerator is to be assigned the work of about 700-800 people and one supervisor is to be engaged for every six enumerators.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 16:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 16:23 IST
India NewsMinistry of Home AffairsCensusmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us