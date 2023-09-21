Census should begin immediately: Bihar CM

On the women's reservation bill, Kumar said, “The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha, but what about its implementation? The Centre must move fast on implementing the proposals for the women's reservation. It will be really good if it is implemented at the earliest.'

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill granting reservation to women for one-third of seats in the Lower House of Parliament and state assemblies with near unanimity, amid demands from the opposition to extend similar benefits to Other Backward Classes and immediate implementation of the measure before the elections next year.