The Tuesday Interview | 'Centre addressing key challenges in the green energy sector'

There may be differences in some issues, but we are united in fighting against the Congress government in Karnataka and will continue our fight against the misuse of funds by Valmiki Development Corporation. As far as the demand to hold a protest march to Bellary is concerned, after discussion with the party national president (J P Nadda) and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) the party will decide on the next phase of the fight (against the state government). So everyone will sit together, discuss, and decide.