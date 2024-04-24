Centre approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

New Delhi: Centre has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for a period of one year, according to sources.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from May 3, 2024, they said.

He was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in May, 2021 for a period of three years.

He had joined the RBI in 1990 and worked in various positions at the central bank.