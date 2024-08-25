Centre asks Karnataka to procure green gram, sunflower with MSP

New Delhi: The Centre has approved purchase of green gram and sunflower in Karnataka by paying minimum support price for the 2024-25 Kharif marketing season.
The Ministry of Agriculture in its communication to Karnataka Government, said that a total 22,215 tonne of green gram will be purchased with minimum support price of Rs 8,682 per tonne.
Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre also asked the state to purchase a total 13,210 tonne of sunflower by paying a minimum support price.
Earlier, Joshi asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to grant permission to Karnataka to purchase green gram and sunflower by fixing the minimum support price to help farmers, who have grown agriculture produce.
Published 25 August 2024, 13:24 IST