Centre asks states to monitor imported pulses stock

New Delhi: Amidst reports that some varieties of imported pulses are not reaching the market, the Centre has directed state governments to step up vigilance on pulses stock, especially imported yellow peas, and enforce weekly stock disclosure on stockholding entities effective April 15.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with importers, customs and state officials and other stakeholders in the pulses industry.

In the meeting, the secretary told states and Union territories that there is a need to step up vigilance over the stock position and price trends in respect of pulses to prevent hoarding and market manipulation, an official statement said.