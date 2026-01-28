Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre eases uniform consent guidelines under air, water laws

The statement said a major amendment relates to the validity of the Consent to Operate (CTO).
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsAir PollutionWater Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us