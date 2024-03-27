JOIN US
Centre gives one-year extension to CBI Joint Director Supriya Patil Yadav

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in Yadav's tenure as the joint director, CBI, for a period of one year beyond April 17, 2024 i.e. up to April 17, 2025, it said.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 10:29 IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of senior IPS officer Supriya Patil Yadav by one year as the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a personnel ministry order.

Yadav is a 2004-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

(Published 27 March 2024, 10:29 IST)
