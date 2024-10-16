Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre invites bids for FM radio auction

In August, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to conduct an 'scending e-auction for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore under Private FM Radio Phase-Ill Policy'.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 20:35 IST
India NewsFM Radio

Follow us on :

Follow Us