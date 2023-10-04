Centre issues guidelines for suicide prevention in schools

A school wellness team, a comprehensive suicide action plan, and detecting early warning signs of affected students are some of the steps that schools will need to follow as per draft guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Education.

The draft UMMEED (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop) guidelines were released by the ministry on Tuesday. “A School Wellness Team (SWT) may be formed under the leadership of the School Principal, where each member of SWT is oriented in handling crisis situations. When a student displaying warning signs has been identified by any stakeholder, they need to be reported to the SWT, which takes immediate action,” the guidelines state.

The team will be led by the school principal, and a counselor will coordinate it; members will include a teacher, a representative of the school management, representatives of the school medical team and support staff, in addition to peer monitors.