Centre, Manipur govt working together to restore peace, assures Modi as no-confidence against him defeated

In an address stretching over two hours, Modi touched upon a host of issues and made a strong pitch for the BJP’s bid for another term in office at the center in 2024. To underscore his government’s out-reach in the north-east, Modi cited the region’s turbulent past under Congress rule.

“I want to remind them of two instances – On March 5, 1966, the Indian government under Indira Gandhi used the Air Force to bomb its own people in Mizoram, the state hasn’t forgotten that … And then, in 1962, when the Chinese army attacked us, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru sent out a radio transmission saying, ‘My heart goes out to the people of Assam’. These instances are not forgotten,” Modi said.

Opposition leaders, who were carrying ‘India for Manipur’ placards walked out of the house after listening to Modi’s speech for an hour and a half. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who had brought the motion, said that Modi has failed to respond to issues raised by the opposition. “He did not tell us when he is going to Manipur, or when he will dismiss CM Biren Singh, or why he was quiet for 80 days,” Gogoi said.