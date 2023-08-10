Centre, Manipur govt working together to restore peace, assures Modi as no-confidence against him defeated

The no-trust motion against the Union Government was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Manipur that peace would soon return to the strife-torn state and Centre and state governments would do everything to hold accountable those responsible for the Manipur violence.
“I want to tell the people of Manipur – the mothers, sisters, and daughters there – that India is with you. Crimes against women are unacceptable and we will find a solution soon, and Manipur will once again work for its development,” Modi said with the opposition deciding to walk out of the house mid-way into the PM’s speech.
In an address stretching over two hours, Modi touched upon a host of issues and made a strong pitch for the BJP’s bid for another term in office at the center in 2024. To underscore his government’s out-reach in the north-east, Modi cited the region’s turbulent past under Congress rule.
“I want to remind them of two instances – On March 5, 1966, the Indian government under Indira Gandhi used the Air Force to bomb its own people in Mizoram, the state hasn’t forgotten that … And then, in 1962, when the Chinese army attacked us, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru sent out a radio transmission saying, ‘My heart goes out to the people of Assam’. These instances are not forgotten,” Modi said.
Opposition leaders, who were carrying ‘India for Manipur’ placards walked out of the house after listening to Modi’s speech for an hour and a half. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who had brought the motion, said that Modi has failed to respond to issues raised by the opposition. “He did not tell us when he is going to Manipur, or when he will dismiss CM Biren Singh, or why he was quiet for 80 days,” Gogoi said.
When Gogoi's motion was put to vote, the Opposition benches were empty, barring that of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP from Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann who remained seated.
In his speech, Modi said that he has traveled to the region over 50 times and accused the Congress of being responsible for the region's troubles. “When schools were not allowed to play the national anthem… When a statue of Netaji Bose was bombed … When insurgents took a cut from the salaries of bureaucrats … whose government was it? It was the Congress,” Modi said.
Modi took a jibe at the Opposition parties and said that he thanks them for the no-confidence motion; this is the second such motion Modi has faced in his two terms – the first was in July 2018.
"In 2018, I told them that they should come up with another no-confidence motion in 2023, and I am thankful that they listened to me, but I was hoping they woulḑ be better prepared. When we are elected for a third term, they will once again bring a motion in 2028".Narendra Modi
Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that Gandhi is a “failed product” the Congress has been trying to launch. “People around the country are saying, ‘Yeh hai loot ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar’ (This is a shop of loot and market of lies),” Modi said, making a reference to Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ka dukaan’ slogan.