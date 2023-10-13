Centre opposes priority hearing before SC on Finance Act, 2017

The Centre on Thursday opposed before the Supreme Court a plea for granting a priority hearing of the reference made in the Rojer Mathew judgment on a question of whether the Finance Act, 2017, can be treated as Money Bill.

A seven-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was considering the matter for issuing procedural directions. A number of matters were posted before the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal suggested that the matter should be prioritised.