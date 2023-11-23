Centre planning new regulations, penalties for both creators and platforms to deal with deepfakes

India has over 80 crore internet users, which are projected to cross 120 crore in two years. Deepfake is a piece of technology that leverages AI to alter a person's appearance, voice, or actions in a way that can be realistic and challenging to discern from authentic, unaltered content. Recent deepfakes have brought to the fore the urgency of a regulatory framework for AI in the new Digital India law.

Vaishnaw said deepfake advertisements or misleading promotions are a threat that Indian society is facing currently.

"The use of social media ensures that deepfakes can spread rapidly in a more significant manner without any check and go viral. This is why we need to take urgent steps to strengthen trust in society and our democracy," he told reporters here.

Deepfakes shot into prominence after actor Rashmika Mandanna's face was found to have been used in an embarrassing video earlier this month. Some other celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Kajol were also reported to be victims of deepfake.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also warned about the threat deepfakes pose.

On Saturday, Vaishnaw warned social media platforms would lose the immunity they enjoy under the 'safe harbour' clause in the Information and Technology Act if they fail to take measures against deepfakes. The clause states that an online platform cannot be held accountable for the content shared on it by users.

After the meeting with stakeholders on Thursday, he said deepfake video creators have found ways to even crack labelling and watermarks. "Thus, there has to be something that finds a way out of it."

Next meeting on the subject will be held in the first week of December.

Within the next 10 days, the government would come up with clear actionable items on four pillars -- detection (of deepfakes, misinformation), how to prevent spread of misinformation, how to strengthen reporting mechanisms, (in-app reporting mechanisms have to be strengthened) and increasing awareness, the minister said.

"All the companies have shared our concern. They understood that this is not free speech, that this is something very harmful... they have understood the need for much heavier regulation," he added. "The use of social media is ensuring that deepfakes can spread significantly more rapidly without any check and they are getting viral in few minutes of the uploading.

The minister said there are very urgent steps need to be taken to strengthen trust in society and to protect our democracy. "There is a need to take steps on this at the earliest whether they are legal, regulatory or technical action we need to take all sorts of steps.

Asked if there will be a change in the existing rule or new law may be brought, he said, "We can bring this in the form of making amendments to the existing rules or we can bring a new set of regulations.

"We also discussed watermarking and labelling. All agreed that we have to do this, this is the basic minimum which all will have to do," he said.