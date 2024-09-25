Centre seeks more time from SC to submit high-level committee report on NTA

New Delhi: The Union government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking more time to submit a report by a high-level committee formed after alleged irregularities in the NEET UG-2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5.

The government sought three weeks additional time from the stipulated date of September 30 to submit the report by the panel headed by Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, ISRO to suggest effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by the NTA.

The committee has prepared a comprehensive first draft of its report to be submitted to the Ministry of Education. However, it has been intimated by the committee that the said draft needs more improvement to effectively communicate the essence of all the deliberations and consultations and bring out a robust road-map for conducting future national entrance tests in a more transparent manner with zero error and under a tamper-proof architecture, the government said.