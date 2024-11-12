Centre to offload buffer stock to control rising onion prices

<p>New Delhi: Aimed at stabilising onion prices, the Central government decided to offload more quantities from buffer stock in retail markets.</p><p>According to government data, the retail price of onion is Rs 67 per kg in the national capital, while the all-India average retail price of the kitchen staple is Rs 58 per kg.</p><p>"The government is alive to the market developments and keeping close watch to take ameliorative action to stabilise the onion prices," a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Tuesday. </p>.Congress asks PM Modi why Gujarat's white onion farmers given preferential treatment.<p>"The government has decided to upscale the onion disposal in order to address temporary constraint in onion supply observed in certain markets in the past 2/3 days owing to festival season and closure mandis," the statement said. </p><p>"NAFED has indented two more rakes for Delhi-NCR and one for Guwahati this week. Similarly, dispatch through road transport would also be upscaled to ensure availability of onions in the market. The availability of onions would be further accentuated by more supplies from NCCF, both through rail and road transport. Additionally, the government has also decided to offload onions kept in cold storage at Sonipat to meet the requirements of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal, J&K, Delhi, etc." the statement added. </p><p>As per the assessment of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, actual kharif sown area this year was 3.82 lakh hectare which is 34 per cent higher than 2.85 lakh hectare sown last year. Sowing progress of late kharif onion is also reported to be normal with coverage of 1.28 lakh hectare till first week of November, the statement said.</p><p>The government had procured 4.7 lakh tons of rabi onion for the price stabilisation buffer this year, and started the release from September 5, 2024 through retail sale at Rs 35 per kg and also through bulk sales in major mandis across the country. Till date, over 1.50 lakh tonnes of onion in the buffer has been dispatched from Nashik and other source centres to consuming centres through trucks by road transport.</p><p>Earlier, 1,600 MT (million tonne) of onion transported by Kanda Express and arrived at Kishanganj Station in Delhi on October 20, 2024, and another shipment of 840 MT of onion by rail to Delhi arrived on October 30, 2024. </p><p>Bulk shipment of onions was also sent to Chennai and Guwahati in recent past. On October 23, 2024, 840 MT of onion had been dispatched from Nashik by rail rake which arrived at Chennai on October 26, 2024. A shipment of 840 MT onion by rail rake arrived at Changsari Station in Guwahati on November 5, 2024 which was distributed in various districts of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other North eastern states, the statement said. </p>