Centre would not be able to bulldoze bills in Parliament after like earlier: DMK leader Tiruchi Siva

New Delhi: The people have given a clear verdict and not a majority and the government cannot bulldoze bills in the Parliament as they were doing earlier, said DMK leader Tiruchi Siva on Monday.

Siva also raised the fluctuations that happened in the share markets on June 4 after the results caused a loss of around 30 lakh crore, which is a "very big economic scam" and supported the demand of the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha for a joint parliamentary committee investigation.

Raising his apprehension, Siva said that it was an "artificially created fluctuation" and the people had invested in the share market following the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicting a new high after June 4.