Chakmas stage protest in New Delhi against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Guwahati: Hundreds belonging to Chakma tribe in India staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday against the "organised attacks" on the indigenous hill tribes on September 19 and 20 in Bangladesh, in which at least five persons were reportedly killed and several houses were burnt.

A statement issued by the protesters said the indigenous hill people have been facing "isolated and sporadic acts of racial discrimination and violence" in plain districts of Bangladesh especially in Chittagong, Dhaka and Savar areas in the outskirts of Dhaka. Those who faced harassment work in the export processing zones. It has become impossible for the indigenous peoples to go out in the plain areas, they said.

Founder of Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) and prominent human rights activist, Suhas Chakma, sought tough action by India against Bangladesh to stop such atrocities on minority Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.