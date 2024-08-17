Chance of mpox outbreak in India currently low: Health ministry

New Delhi, Aug 17: India on Saturday decided to start checking for mpox cases at international airports and seaports because of the possibility of “a few imported cases” in the coming weeks with the Union Health Ministry observing that the chance of a large outbreak is low at the moment.

“Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks is not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is presently low for India,” the ministry said after a high level review meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The review took place three days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern. There are no reported cases of mpox in India as of date.

But as a matter of abundant caution, it has been decided to sensitise the health units at all the airports, seaports, and ground crossings; preparing 32 testing laboratories and gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case.