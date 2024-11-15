Home
Air quality very poor in Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 327 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 06:37 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 06:37 IST
India NewsAir Quality IndexAir PollutionChandigarh

