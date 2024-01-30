Despite the numbers, AAP & Congress lose to BJP in Chandigarh mayoral polls

New Delhi: BJP on Tuesday landed another blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc defeating the AAP-Congress candidate in Chandigarh mayoral polls after the alliance's eight votes were declared invalid with AAP alleging that the “worrying” developments can raise “serious questions about the integrity” of Lok Sabha elections.
Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate, by 16-12 votes after eight votes were declared invalid. AAP (12) and Congress (8) together have 20 councillors while the BJP has 14 councillors as well as Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher who can vote in the election. Akali Dali has one vote.
The extent of BJP's seriousness regarding this election was evident from party president J P Nadda's post on X.
“Congratulations, Chandigarh BJP unit for winning the Mayor election. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji, union territories have witnessed record development. That the 'INDI Alliance' fought their first electoral battle and still lost to BJP shows that neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry.”
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the developments and said, “The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor's election, then they can go to any extent in the country’s elections.”
A “deeply worried” AAP General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said, “if these malpractices can occur in a local election, it raises serious questions about the integrity of our national elections. This is extremely alarming and calls for a thorough examination of our electoral processes.”
The polls were held under controversial circumstances after an intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The January 18 polls were initially deferred to February 6 citing illness of the presiding officer, prompting the AAP to approach the court, which directed polls on January 30.
AAP and Congress had entered into an alliance in Chandigarh with the former taking the mayor seat and Congress given senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts. With the numbers on their side, it was considered a cakewalk but the invalidation of eight votes did the job for the BJP.