Despite the numbers, AAP & Congress lose to BJP in Chandigarh mayoral polls

New Delhi: BJP on Tuesday landed another blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc defeating the AAP-Congress candidate in Chandigarh mayoral polls after the alliance's eight votes were declared invalid with AAP alleging that the “worrying” developments can raise “serious questions about the integrity” of Lok Sabha elections.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP-Congress alliance candidate, by 16-12 votes after eight votes were declared invalid. AAP (12) and Congress (8) together have 20 councillors while the BJP has 14 councillors as well as Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher who can vote in the election. Akali Dali has one vote.