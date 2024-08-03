Retired Punjab cop shoots son-in-law dead at Chandigarh district court complex

Chandigarh: An Indian Civil Account Services (ICAS) officer was shot dead by his father-in-law, a retired assistant inspector general of the Punjab Police, at the mediation centre in the district court complex here on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Harprit Singh. His father-in-law, Malwinder Singh Sidhu, has been arrested, they said.

There was a matrimonial dispute between ICAS Harprit Singh, who was posted as controller of accounts in the Ministry of Agriculture in Delhi, and his wife Amitoj Kaur. Divorce proceedings have been going on since 2023.