Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Congress confident to breach 75-seat mark

The Congress had swept the Surguja bastion owing to family influence and the charisma of deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo after winning all 14 seats in the region in the 2018 assembly election.

The erstwhile ruler and now titular maharaja of Surguja TS Singh Deo is one of the richest MLAs, though a very humble and simple man, claimed locals. It (Surguja region) is believed to be the gateway of success to in climbing Mantralaya ladder in Raipur.

Deo enjoys sizable influences among tribals and dalits besides his polarity is noticeable across length and breadth owing to the family's legacy combined with the simplicity of man. He is nicknamed as TS Baba.

TS Singh Deo was the last royal member to sit on the throne of Surguja. His father MS Singh Deo, an IAS officer, retired as CS of the united MP. His mother Devendra Kumari was a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. His political career started with the municipal council of Ambikapur of which he was chairman during 1983-88 and 1995-99. Singh Deo was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2008 from Surguja constituency now known as Ambikapur constituency after delimitation.

The northern region comprises Korea, Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh and Korba. The region has a vast dense forest with hills and water reservoirs. It is home to several indigenous tribal communities such as Paharikorba and Pando etc. The northern part of Chhattisgarh consists of 6 princely states namely Chang Bhakar, Jaspur, Koriya, Raigarh, Udaipur and Surguja.

However, the entire state was represented by 14 rulers. Only heirs four including Surguja descended into politics. Former BJP leader and deceased Dilip Singh Judeo hailed from Jaspur royal family.

Chhattisgarh was under Maratha rule (Bhonsles of Nagpur) from 1741 to 1845. They came under British rule from 1845 to 1947 as a Chhattisgarh division of the central provinces. Raipur gained prominence over the capital Ratanpur with the advent of the British in 1845. The history dates back to 4th century CE, when it was known as southern Kosala. The name Chhattisgarh, meaning “36 Forts”, was formerly applied to the territory of the Haihaya Dynasty of Ratanpur, founded about 750 years ago.

Congress spokesperson Sushil Kumar Shukla claims that this time the party will cross the 75-seat mark in the state”.

Our leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel has echoed this phrase and it will turn into reality. Shukla attributed the fulfillment of promises by our government as the reason for the party's victory again. Further, we have promised to increase MSP to Rs 3200/ quintal, farm loan waiver scheme to continue, free electricity up to 200 units, KG to PG free education, health insurance scheme for the poor and needy, etc. Efforts are made to cover all sections of society and the response from people is positive, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Arun Saw while dismissing the congress claims said, the people were feeling cheated. They (voters) want change, especially women voters who believe in the guarantees promised by Modiji.