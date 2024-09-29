Home
3 Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur with explosives

Budhram Korsa, Chhotu Lekam and Lakhan Kunjam were apprehended on Saturday near Nainpal and Pulsumpara villages under Gangalur police station limits, cops said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 17:19 IST

Bijapur, Sep 2: Three Naxalites were arrested allegedly with explosives in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

Budhram Korsa, Chhotu Lekam and Lakhan Kunjam were apprehended on Saturday near Nainpal and Pulsumpara villages under Gangalur police station limits, he said.

"They were held in an anti-Naxal operation started by the District Reserve Guard and local police on Friday. We seized a tiffin bomb, detonating cord, safety fuse and Maoist materials from them," the official added.

Published 29 September 2024, 17:19 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalsBijapur

