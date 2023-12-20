All's not well in Chhattisgarh Congress after poll rout, SinghDeo maintains 'no infighting'

Former MLA Mohit Kerkatta also accused state party president Deepak Baij of doing precious little to help workers and cadres. Baji, however, suffered defeat in the hands of BJP MLA Ninayak Goel from Chitrakote assembly in the recent poll.

Observers stated the overconfidence and complacency were among the prime reasons for the Congress debacle in Chhattisgarh. The party suffered due to the proposed CM post sharing formula between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo as well.

The party in the state also ignored the survey report predicting a keen contest and made it available to central leadership in Delhi, observers felt. Besides, the state bureaucracy allegedly played spoilsport by not revealing the ground reality to former bosses.

Though former deputy CM TS Singh Deo evaded question on his aspiration for CM post, his move to relinquish Panchayat ministry mid-way was viewed as a gesture to express unhappiness.

Baghel continued and served his full 5-year term (2018 to 2023) amid patronage of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Speaking to DH, TS Singh Deo said, " As I was overtasked with the work of 3 other ministries including health so I relinquished Panchayat Mantralaya. It is for you (media and others) to judge whether Congress would have fared better if I would have been projected as CM or not. I cannot make any assessment for myself," he said.

On re-appointment of PCC chief Deepak Baij despite losing election, Singh Deo said, "Baij got only four months to work so hopefully he is being given benefit of doubt. There is no infighting among leaders in the party and he would continue to work for the welfare of people of my region and state," added Singh Deo.