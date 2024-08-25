Amit Shah inaugurates NCB zonal office in Raipur

Union Home MinisterAmit Shah inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Raipur on Sunday.

The newly inaugurated regional office of the NCB, which is located in the D-Wing, of the Central Secretariat Building in Sector-24, Nawa Raipur Atal Nagar, is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region.

Following the inauguration, Shah held a review meeting to discuss the drug scenario in Chhattisgarh.