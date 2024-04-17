Big blow to 'red terror' in Chhattisgarh after successful anti-Naxal operation

Bhopal: The so-called 'red terror' unleashed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh suffered a big blow on Tuesday following a successful anti-Naxalite operation by security forces, involving both the BSF and DRG. A total of 29 Maoists were killed.

Unfortunately, three security personnel — one inspector and two constables — were also injured but their condition is now stable. The bodies of the deceased Maoists, comprising 15 women and 14 men, were retrieved and brought to Kanker late evening on Tuesday. Each of them had substantial rewards on their heads.

Among them was Commander Shankar Rao (Rs 25 lakhs reward), Lalita (Rs 10 lakhs reward) and Vinod Mandve (Rs 8 lakh reward).

The Panchnama, identification and post-mortem with the help of FSL team was conducted in the Kanker medical college hospital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while taking cognizance of the matter, complemented security forces and state government for the successful operation. Shah claimed the BJP government’s zero-tolerance policy against 'red terror' will intensify in the coming months and restore normalcy in Chhattisgarh.

State Deputy CM and home affairs minister Vijay Sharma is also keeping a close watch on the fast-developing situation, especially in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.