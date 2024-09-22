Five cattle smugglers arrested in Chhattisgarh; 35 bovines rescued from truck

Rajnandgaon: Five persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle and 35 bovines were rescued from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of City Kotwali and Cyber Cell personnel set up a checkpost at CIT bypass Rajnandgaon road and intercepted the truck transporting cattle to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

The police arrested Mohammad Shafaqat (43), Rakesh Sudhakar Sengole (43), Raju Pal (45), all residents of Nagpur, and Indrajit Dahriya and Shailendra Bharti (25), natives of Bhilai in Durg district, he said.