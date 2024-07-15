Chhattisgarh 'PSC scam': CBI books former chairman, ex-secretary for alleged corruption

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against a former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission chairman and others in connection with an alleged "nepotism" racket in which "ineligible" family members of politicians, PSC officials and public servants were recruited in lucrative government jobs during the Congress rule.

Officials said CGPSC's former chairperson Taman Singh Sonwani, its ex-Secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv and a controller of examination have been booked for helping their sons, daughters, relatives and acquaintances score high in the merit list to ensure their recruitment as deputy collectors, deputy SPs, and other such posts.

It is alleged that manipulations took place in the 2022 CGPSC examination, the results of which were declared on May 11, 2023.

The agency conducted searches on Monday at the residential premises of Sonawani, Dhruv, and others in Raipur and Bhilai.

The CBI took over the investigation on a reference from the Chhattisgarh government dated February 16.

According to the procedure, the agency re-registered the FIR, earlier investigated by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police, a CBI spokesperson said.

The BJP ousted the Congress from Chhattisgarh in assembly elections held in November, 2023.