Congress united 'like family' in Chhattisgarh, Baghel will be 'first in line' for CM post if we win: Singhdeo

Asked how the Congress would tackle the aggressive campaign by the prime minister, Singhdeo said, "Mr Modi is not fighting for the chief minister's responsibility or the governance of Chhattisgarh. We have not seen Mr. Modi in Chhattisgarh in almost all of the last five years."

"It is just before elections that they (central leadership of BJP) come, either in Lok Sabha elections or just before assembly polls. Their presence is poll related, they are not state-centric leaders seen by the voters here because they do not participate in the day-to-day governance of the state," he said.