Contribution of tribal communities important in enriching Chhattisgarh's culture: PM Modi

PM Modi in a post on X said, “Best wishes to all our brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the state's Foundation Day. The liveliness of the people here makes it a special state. Our tribal communities have a very important contribution in enriching the culture of this state."

"The glorious tradition and cultural heritage of the state attracts everyone. I wish for a bright future for Chhattisgarh which is full of natural and cultural magnificence,” he added.