Eight Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

"Chandar Kursam (38) was commander of Maoists' platoon no 12 and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was associated with the outlawed outfit since 2003 and was allegedly involved in the 2008 Modakpal-Tunkigutta attack (Bijapur) in which 10 personnel were killed as well as Nukanpal-Dharavaram ambush in which two jawans were killed," he said.