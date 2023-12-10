Ex-CM Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as leader of BJP’s legislative party in Chhattisgarh

Baghel wrote on X in Hindi, “Congratulations and best wishes to Kunkuri MLA and senior BJP leader Shri Vishnu Deo Sai ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister. @vishnudsai.”

The BJP scripted a stunning victory, bagging 54 of the 90 assembly seats in the recently concluded polls in the state.

The Congress, which had won in 68 constituencies in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.