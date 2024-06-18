Firearm, Maoist-related materials seized by forces in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: A firearm and Maoist-related materials were seized by security personnel following an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place at around 8 am on a forested hill near Karanguda village under Chintalnar police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out for an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official here said.

The operation involving personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and the 206th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — an elite unit of the CRPF, was launched on Monday, he said.