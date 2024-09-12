Four of family murdered in Chhattigarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara over black magic; 3 detained

"Chaitram Kaivartya (47), his sisters Jamuna (28) and Yashoda (30), and Jamuna's son Yash were killed with sharp weapons and a hammer. We have detained Ramnath Patle and his two sons. They are from the same village. Patle's daughter had taken ill recently and he suspected it was due to black magic practised by Chaitram Kaivartya's mother," the official said.