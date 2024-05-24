Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the morning when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The STF personnel were part of a joint squad of security forces that had gunned down seven Naxalites in an encounter in the Pallewaya-Handawada area along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border on Thursday.