Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.
The gunfight took place in the morning when a team of Special Task Force (STF) was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.
The STF personnel were part of a joint squad of security forces that had gunned down seven Naxalites in an encounter in the Pallewaya-Handawada area along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border on Thursday.
After Thursday's encounter, security personnel were returning to their base when Naxalites fired on a patrolling team of the STF leading to a gunbattle between the two sides on Friday morning, he said.
After the firing stopped, the body of a Naxalite in ‘uniform’ was recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.
Altogether, 8 Naxalites were killed in this operation which was launched on May 21, he added.
With the latest incident, 113 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.
Published 24 May 2024, 07:52 IST