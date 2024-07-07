Primary education in 18 local dialects soon in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh

Pardeshi said, “In the first phase, courses will be prepared in Chhattisgarhi, Sargujiha, Halbi, Sadari, Gondi and Kudukh. For this, the help of litterateurs, folk artists and compilers from across the state will be taken. Apart from this, cooperation will also be taken from senior citizens and teachers.” Principal of High School Bagia, Dinesh Sharma, praised the move and said tribal children have talents. Education in the local dialect will give more and more children of tribal areas a chance to move forward, he said.