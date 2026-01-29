Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

<p>Bijapur: At least two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a police official said. </p><p>The exchange of fire broke out at 7 am in the forest of the southern part of the district when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said. So far, the bodies of two Maoists along with one AK-47 rifle, one 9-mm pistol and other arms and explosives have been recovered from the encounter site, he said. </p>.11 security personnel injured as IEDs planted by Naxalites go off in Chhattisgarh.<p>The operation is still underway in the area, he added. With this action, at least 22 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year. </p><p>On January 3, fourteen Maoists were gunned down in two encounters in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur. Last year, a total of 285 Maoists were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh. The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism.</p>