Two vacated BSF camps become school, hostel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker; move draws praise

"Of the two vacated camps, one in Kadhai Khodra village is being used as a government high school from the ongoing academic session, while another has been made into a pre-matric hostel for boys since last year. Kadhai Khodra school has 33 students, including 16 girls, studying in class IX and X. A total of 75 boys from class 6th to 12th are residing in Bondanar hostel," Additional Collector (Antagarh) BS Uike said on Sunday.