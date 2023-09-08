Home
Villagers beat leopard to death after it injures two persons in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh; probe underway

A probe into the killing of the leopard has begun and action will be taken accordingly, officials said.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 17:03 IST

A leopard was killed by villagers in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday after it injured a man and his son, a forest official said.

The leopard, which was 3-4 years old, entered a house in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range in the morning and attacked those inside, Gariaband divisional forest officer Manivasagan S said.

"A man and his son sustained injuries in the attack. Hearing their screams villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks," he said.

The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard's death, the official informed.

A probe into the killing of the leopard has begun and action will be taken accordingly, Manivasagan said.

(Published 08 September 2023, 17:03 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhleopard

