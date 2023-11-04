Why hasn’t Centre arrested Mahadev betting app promoters despite lookout circular: Baghel

In its press note, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to “startling allegations” that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

The ED also claimed that it had recovered Rs 5.39 crore cash from the courier, whom it identified as Asim Das.

“These (BJP) people cannot fight directly so they resorted to ED and I-T to contest elections. Yesterday, two BJP manifestos were released. The first one was in Hindi on the letterhead of the BJP, while the other one was in English on the letterhead of ED,” he said responding to a query on the betting app case.

Despite a lookout circular being issued against the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, they have not been arrested, said the Congress leader.

Baghel said allegations were levelled against him without carrying out any investigation.