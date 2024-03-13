China says boundary issue with India does not represent entirety of bilateral ties

Both countries should enhance mutual trust and avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement, he said. “We should handle differences properly to develop our bilateral relations on a sound and steady track.” When pointed out that Jaishankar’s comments referred to the resolution of the present standoff in eastern Ladakh where the two countries deployed thousands of troops, while China referred to the overall boundary issue, Wang said, “The two things in nature are the same.” “We hope that India will work with us and follow the common understandings reached by the two leaders and the spirit of the agreements and maintain communication to find a solution to the border issue at an early date”, he said.